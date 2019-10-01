|
LouAnn Pyrka
64, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. She was born in Cleveland on April 7, 1955 to James and Dorothy H. (Henderson) Adams. LouAnn was employed at the Ohio BMV in Massillon and was a member of River Tree Church, Jackson, TWP. She was dedicated to her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, John M. Pyrka, Adam (Maggi) Pyrka and Michael (Angie) Pyrka JR; five grandchildren, Kelly, Paige, Maren, Madison and Logan; and a sister, Dorothy Schiffer. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael Pyrka SR; and a brother, David Adams.
Friends and family will gather at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Messages of support may be sent to www.paquelet.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 1, 2019