Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
LOUELLEN JO SWIHART


LOUELLEN JO SWIHART
1964 - 2019
LOUELLEN JO SWIHART Obituary
Louellen Jo Swihart

54, of Alliance, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Swihart in 2015.

She is survived by her mother, JoAnn Rodocker, her father, Marvin Rodocker, four sisters, three brothers and many nieces and nephews.

Her family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home. Online condolences and a complete obituary is available at: www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home,

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2019
