|
|
Louellen Jo Swihart
54, of Alliance, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Swihart in 2015.
She is survived by her mother, JoAnn Rodocker, her father, Marvin Rodocker, four sisters, three brothers and many nieces and nephews.
Her family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home. Online condolences and a complete obituary is available at: www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home,
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2019