|
|
Louie (Lewis) Brown
age 66, of Minerva, died October 9, 2019 at his home. He was born in Lynchburg on August 29, 1953 to Barbara (Fernandez) Merville of Louisville and the late Glenn Brown. He was a self-employed carpenter and worked in construction. He was an avid hunter and a diehard Harley Rider. He was a perpetual stand-up comedian. He always had a witty and humorous quip for every situation. He was a best friend to have as he would be there to help any way he could.
He is survived his mother, Barbara Merville of Louisville; Beloved companion and friend, Terri Norris; three daughters, Shanda (Dennis) Mick of TX, Courtney Brown of TX, Emily Brown of TX; a brother, Glenn (Catherine) Brown of East Rochester; three step-daughters, Ashley (Mike) Williams, Jamie (Jeff) Casey and Amanda Norris; two nieces, Heather (Mathew) Campbell and Hope Brown; a nephew, Seth (Sarah) Brown; a step-sister, Lisa Kerns of Minerva; a step-brother, Todd Starr of MO; 21 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a son, Jesse Brown; a granddaughter, Aleah Rain Hernandez and a step-father, Gerald Merville.
Funeral Services will be Monday, at 3:00 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Dave Naus officiating. Burial will be at the Moultrie Chapel Cemetery. Calling hours will be 2 hours prior to the service from 1-3 pm at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfunealhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Oct. 12, 2019