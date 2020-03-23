|
Louis Kim Baltzer
"We would much prefer to leave our home in the body and be at home with the Lord." (2 Corinthians 5:8) Surrounded by family, Louis Kim Baltzer went home to be with the Lord, Friday, March 20, 2020.
Kim is preceded in passing by his parents June and Louis E. Baltzer, sisters Amy Baltzer and Jill Skirtich, Frank Bobeck (Father in Law), and Loretta Bobeck (Mother in Law). He is survived by Catherine, his devoted wife of (52) years, their children, Christine (Thomas) Maurer, Michael (Karen) Baltzer and two brothers-in-law, Richard Clemens and Daniel Skirtich.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a contribution to the National MS Society (Ohio Buckeye Chapter). Due to the Wuhan Virus, a private memorial service honoring Kim's life will be at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon with burial at Rose Hill Memorial Park. Messages of sympathy and support may be left online at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 23, 2020