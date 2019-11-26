|
|
Louis R.
Douglas Jr.,
age 39 of North Canton, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. He was born in Canton on Dec. 23, 1979 to the late Louis R. and Joy (Corbin) Douglas.
Louis is survived by his half-sisters, Heather and Jenny; aunt and uncle, Pauline and Roger DeLong and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
There are no calling hours and burial arrangements are pending at Marlboro Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 26, 2019