Louise B. Gammon "Together Again"
97, of North Canton passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was born in Bedford, KY one of nine children to the late Dow Vernon and Lilah Brown. Louise was a sports fanatic and loved to watch all sports.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Udell B. Gammon and all her brothers and sisters. Louise is survived by her daughter, Carla (Armando) Ferrer; grandchildren, Brian Ferrer, Brent (Gina) Ferrer, Robin Foss, Shawn Ferrer; great grandchildren, Sydney Foss, Mackenzie Foss, Bryan Ferrer, Marissa Ferrer, Maria Ferrer, Spencer Monte, Mason, Ferrer, Summer Ferrer and Zachary Ferrer; great great grandson, Jackson Morrocco.
Due to the surrounding condition of Covid-19 there will be a private graveside service at the conveniences of the family at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
