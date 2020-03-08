|
Louise Domingue
Age 92 formerly of Alliance, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at Bethany Nursing Home. She was born December 8, 1927, in Massillon the daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Reder)Erdely. Louise was a retired Avon Consultant. She was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and Hill Gang Association. She also enjoyed gardening.
Louise is survived by sister, Ann Shetler; nieces, Patricia Bucci; Jean Schwartz; nephews, Greg Shetler, Robert Vukelic, Tim Erdley, Joe and Gary Boda and other nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Moise Domingue; siblings, Mary Sharrits, Rose Vukelic, Steven Boda, Joseph Boda, Elizabeth McClelland, Frances Erdely; special brother-in-law, Don Shetler.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 4940 Tuscarawas St. W., Canton. at 10:30 a.m. Calling hours will be held prior to the service at the church, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow the service at Highland Memorial Park in Alliance. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Bethany Nursing Home for their love and care of Louise. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 2363 Nave Rd SE, Massillon, OH 44646. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com.
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2020