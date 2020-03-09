Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
4940 Tuscarawas St W
Canton, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
4940 Tuscarawas St W
Canton, OH
View Map

Louise Domingue

Louise Domingue

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 4940 Tuscarawas St. W., Canton. at 10:30 a.m. Calling hours will be held prior to the service at the church, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow the service at Highland Memorial Park in Alliance. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 2363 Nave Rd SE, Massillon, OH 44646. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2020
