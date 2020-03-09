|
Louise Domingue
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 4940 Tuscarawas St. W., Canton. at 10:30 a.m. Calling hours will be held prior to the service at the church, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow the service at Highland Memorial Park in Alliance. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 2363 Nave Rd SE, Massillon, OH 44646. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2020