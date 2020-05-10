Louise Hope Lawhun (Saunders)
Age 72, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at Altercare of Louisville following a long and courageous battle with COPD. Louise was born in Canton, Ohio on May 30, 1947 to the late William Arthur and Delma (Tuning) Saunders. Louise was a strong, honest woman who had the knack for telling it like it is. She was as stubborn as she was sweet and treasured her family sacrificing herself to make sure her children had everything they needed. She was a hard worker who enjoyed working with the public in retail for over 30 years. She spent the last 10 years of her career at Rite-Aid and was devastated when her illness forced her to retire. If able she would have worked until her dying breath. When not working she enjoyed Bingo, crocheting, watching General Hospital and HGTV.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by brothers, Kenny, Harvey, Billy and Wally; sister, Nancy Sattler; stepdaughter, Patricia Lawhun and son in law, Jeffrey Glenn Bowdle. Louise will be missed dearly by all who loved her especially her husband of 44 years, William Lawhun Sr.; sons and daughters in law, Eric (Kristen) and Harrison (Jennifer) Lawhun; and daughter, Misty Bowdle. She is also survived by her step-children, William Lawhun Jr., Debra McCoury and Barbara (Gary) Simpson. Sisters, Lynn Rose Shephed, Carol Parry and Beverly Santelle as well as her brother, Ronnie Saunders. Her cherished grandchildren, Stephanie, Michael, Dylan and Regina Marie and many other family members and friends.
It was Louise's wish not to have a funeral service so the family held a private viewing and cremation has taken place.
The family wishes to thank her primary care physician Dr. Kathy Haupt for over 10 years of care, the wonderful doctors, nurses and all the staff of Mercy Medical Center including Dr. Simmons and the physicians and nurse practitioners of Unity Pulmonology and Critical care who gave her exceptional care during her several hospitalizations over the last year. She lived her final months at Altercare of Louisville and was cared for by an amazing staff who touched her life and became her surrogate family over the last few months when we couldn't be with her due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We would also like to thank Crossroads Hospice for their compassionate care and comfort in her last days.
Fly high mama you will always be the wind
beneath our wings. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
Published in The Repository on May 10, 2020.