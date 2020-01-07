|
Louise J. (nee Villella) Caracillo
age 88, of Massillon, passed away on January 5, 2020. She was born in Alliance, Ohio to the late Francesco and Maria (Reda) Villella. She married Dominick "Mickey" Caracillo in 1949 and they shared 63 years together until his passing in 2012. Louise retired from Superior Meats after 31 years of service; served as the first and only female foreman in 1971 and also responsible for motivating many college students working there for the summer. She was a longtime parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church, serving on the Christian Mothers Society (President from 1957-61), served on the United Way Board of Western Stark County for 20 years and was a Six Gallon Blood Donor for the Red Cross. Louise also enjoyed Bowling and played in many leagues, traveling, including many trips to Southern Italy.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Rosemarie (Nick) Mendes; sons, Michael (Barbara) Caracillo and Jeffrey (Carla) Caracillo; grandchildren, Angelika (Martin) Isaacs, Joseph (Allison) Caracillo, and Dominick Caracillo; great-grandchildren, Kailey, Aidan, Emilyn and Giovanna. The family would like to thank the tremendous group of relatives and friends who were always there for her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In accordance with Louise's wishes there will be no additional visitation. Donations in Louise's memory can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church – 322 3rd. Street S.E., Massillon, OH 44646. www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 7, 2020