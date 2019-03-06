Louise "Chookie" Resanovich



"Together Again"



85, passed away on March 3, 2019. She was born on September 24, 1933 in Midland, Pennsylvania to the late Paul and Dorothy (Vuich) Susich. She married Joseph Resanovich on February 13, 1955 and they shared 63 loving years together before his passing on December 21, 2018. Chookie was a devoted member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church where she was in charge of the catering alongside her dear friend, Lucille Rogich for 30 years. She also served on the church board, helped with many committees and fundraisers and was a 60 year member of the KSS, Circle of Serbian Sisters. In her earlier years, Chookie was also a Girl Scout leader. Her greatest passion in life was her family. She was an amazing mother and wonderful grandmother who will be deeply missed.



She is survived by her children Ellen Resanovich-Welsh, Joseph (Susan) Resanovich and Paula (Michael) Resanovich-Weaver; 7 grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren with the 12th one coming soon; siblings Larry (Ruth) Susic, Martha "Mutsie" (Amil) Padezanin, Mike "Brates" Susich, Helen "Yelena" (Ken) Janke, Ann "Anka" Laketa, and Paul (Connie) Susich; and sister-in-law Jeanne Susich In addition to her parents and husband, Chookie was preceded in death by her brother Nick Susich, son-in-law Paul Welsh, nephew Paulie Susich, brother-in-law Pete Laketa and sister-in-law and life-long friend, Luby Susich.



The family will receive friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at St. George Serbian Orthodox Chuch in North Canton. A Pomen Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will take place on Saturday at 12 p.m. at the church with calling hours one hour prior. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens where she be reunited with her husband, Joseph.



