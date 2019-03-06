The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. George Serbian Orthodox Church
North Canton, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:30 PM
St. George Serbian Orthodox Church
North Canton, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. George Serbian Orthodox Chuch
North Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. George Serbian Orthodox Chuch
North Canton, OH
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for LOUISE RESANOVICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUISE "CHOOKIE" RESANOVICH


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LOUISE "CHOOKIE" RESANOVICH Obituary
Louise "Chookie" Resanovich

"Together Again"

85, passed away on March 3, 2019. She was born on September 24, 1933 in Midland, Pennsylvania to the late Paul and Dorothy (Vuich) Susich. She married Joseph Resanovich on February 13, 1955 and they shared 63 loving years together before his passing on December 21, 2018. Chookie was a devoted member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church where she was in charge of the catering alongside her dear friend, Lucille Rogich for 30 years. She also served on the church board, helped with many committees and fundraisers and was a 60 year member of the KSS, Circle of Serbian Sisters. In her earlier years, Chookie was also a Girl Scout leader. Her greatest passion in life was her family. She was an amazing mother and wonderful grandmother who will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her children Ellen Resanovich-Welsh, Joseph (Susan) Resanovich and Paula (Michael) Resanovich-Weaver; 7 grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren with the 12th one coming soon; siblings Larry (Ruth) Susic, Martha "Mutsie" (Amil) Padezanin, Mike "Brates" Susich, Helen "Yelena" (Ken) Janke, Ann "Anka" Laketa, and Paul (Connie) Susich; and sister-in-law Jeanne Susich In addition to her parents and husband, Chookie was preceded in death by her brother Nick Susich, son-in-law Paul Welsh, nephew Paulie Susich, brother-in-law Pete Laketa and sister-in-law and life-long friend, Luby Susich.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at St. George Serbian Orthodox Chuch in North Canton. A Pomen Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will take place on Saturday at 12 p.m. at the church with calling hours one hour prior. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens where she be reunited with her husband, Joseph.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
Download Now