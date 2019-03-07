|
|
|
Louise "Chookie" Resanovich
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at St. George Serbian Orthodox Chuch in North Canton. A Pomen Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will take place on Saturday at 12 p.m. at the church with calling hours one hour prior. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens where she be reunited with her husband, Joseph.
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2019
