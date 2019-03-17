|
|
Lowell Edwin Briner
age 91 of Massillon, passed away on March 6, 2019, in Arlington, Massachusetts. He was born in Shelby Ohio on July 18, 1927, son of the late Eva (Patton) Flynn. He married his wonderful wife, Mary (Linn) Briner 73 years ago in Jacksonville, Florida, where he served in the US Navy at the end of WWII. He was a graduate of Ohio Northern University in pharmacy and owned Briner's Drugs at Amherst Park Shopping Center for 40 years. Ed's knowledge and contributions to his profession led to his appointment to the Ohio State Board of Pharmacy by Governor James Rhodes. Ed was way ahead of his time, stopping the sale of cigarettes 30 years before the drugstore chains did. "I can't have a customer coming back to the pharmacy to get his emphysema medication and then sell him a pack of cigarettes as he goes out the front door." Pundits predicted his store would suffer, that business would go elsewhere, but he never lost a penny.
Ed generously shared his many hobbies: archery, beekeeping, photography, fishing, travel and aviation. He got his pilot's license and bought a Mooney single engine plane. What fun he had with that plane! A highlight was flying to Alaska with his young adult children, Linn and Tom. His yearly fishing adventures organized with his friend Charlie Brown were legendary with a whole gang of men and boys heading up into the wilds of Canada. Ed loved Massillon and loyally served with many local organizations. His basement was an orange and black tribute to Massillon Tiger football, and he rarely missed a game for many decades.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Sharon Santillo and Thomas (Diane) Briner of Massachusetts, Linn Briner of California, and William (Shelley Houghton) Briner of Australia, nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, his brother Raymond Briner, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Homer Markwell.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary's Massillon at a future date. Because of his passion as a beekeeper and his awareness early on of environmental threats to bees, memorial gifts may be made to Pollinator Partnership at www.pollinator.org
Heitger, 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019