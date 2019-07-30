|
|
Lowell F. "Frank" Stucker
age 87, of North Canton, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019. Born on February 6, 1932, he graduated from Canton South High School in 1950, and then completed a degree in radio, television, and industrial electronics from DeForest's Training, Inc., in Chicago. Frank served his country during the Korean War as a radar repairman in the U.S. Army Signal Corps before going to work for Goodyear Aerospace for 38 years. Frank was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton and the Goodyear Antique Car Club. In addition to being a devoted husband and father, he enjoyed antique cars, boating, music, playing the organ, and repairing things around the house. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Veronica; sister, Norma (Stucker) Lehmiller; his loving wife of 36 years, Wilburta; and his son, Craig.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Lynn; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many dear friends and neighbors.
Family and friends may call Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, 5000 Everhard Road N.W. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Canton.
Published in The Repository on July 30, 2019