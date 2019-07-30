Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LOWELL STUCKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOWELL F. FRANK STUCKER


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOWELL F. FRANK STUCKER Obituary
Lowell F. "Frank" Stucker

age 87, of North Canton, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019. Born on February 6, 1932, he graduated from Canton South High School in 1950, and then completed a degree in radio, television, and industrial electronics from DeForest's Training, Inc., in Chicago. Frank served his country during the Korean War as a radar repairman in the U.S. Army Signal Corps before going to work for Goodyear Aerospace for 38 years. Frank was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton and the Goodyear Antique Car Club. In addition to being a devoted husband and father, he enjoyed antique cars, boating, music, playing the organ, and repairing things around the house. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Veronica; sister, Norma (Stucker) Lehmiller; his loving wife of 36 years, Wilburta; and his son, Craig.

Frank is survived by his daughter, Lynn; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many dear friends and neighbors.

Family and friends may call Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, 5000 Everhard Road N.W. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Canton.
Published in The Repository on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOWELL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now