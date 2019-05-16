|
|
Lowell J. "Jerry" McEowen
1937-2019
Age 81, of Louisville, Ohio passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in his home after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born October 11, 1937 in Greenville, Ohio to the late John and Mildred (French) McEowen. Jerry was a graduate of Louisville High School and he received his master's degree from Ohio State University. He was a member of the Peace United Methodist Church and a volunteer with Mercy Hospice. He was retired from Lockheed Martin Aerospace in Akron, Ohio.
Jerry was a devoted husband and is survived by his loving wife, Norene (Cooley) McEowen; three sons, Steve (Loretta), Deven (Valerie) and Brad (Shannan) McEowen; daughter-in-law, Emily McEowen; two sisters, Jean Miller and Martha Bell; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Wanda McEowen; a son, Scott McEowen; sister, Joanne Esposito and a brother, Jim McEowen.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Peace United Methodist Church in Louisville. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home and 10-11 a.m. Friday morning at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Medical Center Hospice, 7568 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720. Online condolences may be left at
www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on May 16, 2019