Loy Scott Mullins
son of the late Loy R. Mullins and Florence Lynn was born Feb. 20, 1952 in Imperial, Calif. After graduating from Hilltop High School in Chula Vista, Calif., in 1970, Scott, as he preferred to be called, moved through the world protecting and providing for his family. He has been engaged to Gretchen Torres of Quezon City, Philippines for the past three years. Scott departed this life on Dec. 27, 2019 at his home in Canton, Ohio at the age of 67.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Mullins; and son, Jedediah Mullins. Scott's legacy lives on today through his children, Loy H. (Sunla) Mullins, Kimberly Mullins, Earl (Kim) Mullins, and Joshua Mullins and through his 10 grandchildren. Regardless of this legacy, he will forever be missed, including his extended family around the world.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 11, 2020