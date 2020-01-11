Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for Loy Mullins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loy Scott Mullins


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loy Scott Mullins Obituary
Loy Scott Mullins

son of the late Loy R. Mullins and Florence Lynn was born Feb. 20, 1952 in Imperial, Calif. After graduating from Hilltop High School in Chula Vista, Calif., in 1970, Scott, as he preferred to be called, moved through the world protecting and providing for his family. He has been engaged to Gretchen Torres of Quezon City, Philippines for the past three years. Scott departed this life on Dec. 27, 2019 at his home in Canton, Ohio at the age of 67.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Mullins; and son, Jedediah Mullins. Scott's legacy lives on today through his children, Loy H. (Sunla) Mullins, Kimberly Mullins, Earl (Kim) Mullins, and Joshua Mullins and through his 10 grandchildren. Regardless of this legacy, he will forever be missed, including his extended family around the world.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -