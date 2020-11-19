1/1
Loyal Gene Schloneger
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loyal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loyal Gene Schloneger

age 74, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away Sunday Nov. 15, 2020. He was born in Canton, Ohio on March 10, 1946 to the late John and Amy (Wengerd) Schloneger.

Besides his parents, Loyal was preceded in death by a sister, Charlene Parrish. He is survived by five siblings, Norma (Daniel) Erb, Gerald (Shirley) Schloneger, Elvin Schloneger, Wesley (Barbara) Schloneger and Rodney (Brenda) Schloneger; a son, Stephen (Irma) Schloneger; grandsons, Stephen and Kevin Schloneger.

Private family Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Beech Mennonite Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier–Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Beech Mennonite Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stier-Israel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved