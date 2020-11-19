Loyal Gene Schloneger
age 74, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away Sunday Nov. 15, 2020. He was born in Canton, Ohio on March 10, 1946 to the late John and Amy (Wengerd) Schloneger.
Besides his parents, Loyal was preceded in death by a sister, Charlene Parrish. He is survived by five siblings, Norma (Daniel) Erb, Gerald (Shirley) Schloneger, Elvin Schloneger, Wesley (Barbara) Schloneger and Rodney (Brenda) Schloneger; a son, Stephen (Irma) Schloneger; grandsons, Stephen and Kevin Schloneger.
Private family Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Beech Mennonite Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier–Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414