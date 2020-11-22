Luann Fultz



age 86, of Canton, passed away Sunday November 15, 2020. She was born July 30, 1934 in Newcomerstown, OH, a daughter of the late Loyd and Helen (Lehman) Huff, and had been a Canton resident since 1944. Luann was a 1952 graduate of Lehman High School. She retired July 31, 1999 from The Hoover Co., after 20 years' service, where she was a secretary in Plant 2. Luann was a charter member of Job's Daughters.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori (Brown) Wiggins, on August 12, 2010. Luann is survived by her husband, Martin J. Fultz, with whom she would have celebrated their 24th Wedding Anniversary on November 29th, her daughter, Lisa (Brown) Lowry, a brother, Larry (Nancy) Huff, and four step-children, Robert Fultz, Vicki (Tony) Scalise, Gil Fultz, and Kelly (Mike) Mayle.



Due to Covid 19 there will be no services or visitation. Condolences may be sent to:



www:gordonfuneralhomes.com



Gordon (330) 456-4766



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store