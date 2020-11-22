1/1
Luann Fultz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luann Fultz

age 86, of Canton, passed away Sunday November 15, 2020. She was born July 30, 1934 in Newcomerstown, OH, a daughter of the late Loyd and Helen (Lehman) Huff, and had been a Canton resident since 1944. Luann was a 1952 graduate of Lehman High School. She retired July 31, 1999 from The Hoover Co., after 20 years' service, where she was a secretary in Plant 2. Luann was a charter member of Job's Daughters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori (Brown) Wiggins, on August 12, 2010. Luann is survived by her husband, Martin J. Fultz, with whom she would have celebrated their 24th Wedding Anniversary on November 29th, her daughter, Lisa (Brown) Lowry, a brother, Larry (Nancy) Huff, and four step-children, Robert Fultz, Vicki (Tony) Scalise, Gil Fultz, and Kelly (Mike) Mayle.

Due to Covid 19 there will be no services or visitation. Condolences may be sent to:

www:gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved