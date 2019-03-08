|
|
Luca Joseph Corsi
Nov. 8, 2018-March 4, 2019
Beloved son of Anthony and Laura (nee Miceli); precious grandson of Dennis and Suzette Corsi (nee Crowe) and Joseph and Deborah Miceli (nee Meyers); dear great-grandson of Carolyn and Patrick Crowe, Albena and the late John Corsi, Margaret and the late Ernest Meyers, and the late John and Maryann Miceli; loved by many cousins, aunts, uncles, and family friends.
Friends and family will be received at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6850 Mayfield Rd., Gates Mills, OH 44040 on Saturday, March 9th, starting at 9:15 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. to be followed by private internment. Condolences to the family or flowers may be sent to DiCicco and Sons Funeral Home, 5975 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Heights, OH www.diciccoandsonsfh. com. Donations may be made to Cornerstone of Hope, cornerstoneofhope.org or Cleveland Clinic Children's
[email protected]
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2019