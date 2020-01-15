Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
LUCIA A. SAMPSEL


1948 - 2019
Lucia A. Sampsel

71, of Massillon, passed away peacefully, in the comfort of her home and surrounded by family, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Born in Massillon, December 16, 1948, a daughter to Wayne and Betty (Zurcher) Sampsel, Lucia graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1966. She completed her undergraduate degree and pharmacy studies at the University of Cincinnati in 1971, and worked as a licensed pharmacist with Aultman Hospital until her retirement in 2017. A faithful and active member of the United Methodist community, Lucia also held membership in the Massillon Woman's Club and supported several local and national charities with her time and treasure. Remembered for her sense of humor, she loved to travel; loved to cook and bake and was always ready to entertain her family and friends. Lucia is preceded in death by her dad.

She is survived by her dear mother, Betty, who had been her caregiver and always by her side; her siblings: Michael Sampsel (and Diane Miller), Bruce (Brenda) Sampsel, Carol (Dave) Spahlinger, Craig (Laura) Sampsel and Christine (Scott) Turskey; several nieces, nephews and beloved friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. The family will receive condolences on Saturday morning prior to the service, from 10-11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Private burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wilmot. The family respectfully requests no additional flowers. They have suggested instead, memorial contributions in Lucia's name made to the Massillon Woman's Club. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit: www.atkinsonfeucht.com

Published in The Repository on Jan. 15, 2020
