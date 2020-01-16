Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucia Sampsel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucia A. Sampsel


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucia A. Sampsel Obituary
Lucia A. Sampsel

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. The family will receive condolences on Saturday morning prior to the service, from 10-11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Private burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wilmot. The family respectfully requests no additional flowers. They have suggested instead, memorial contributions in Lucia's name made to the Massillon Woman's Club. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit: www.atkinsonfeucht.com

330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -