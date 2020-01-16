|
Lucia A. Sampsel
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. The family will receive condolences on Saturday morning prior to the service, from 10-11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Private burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wilmot. The family respectfully requests no additional flowers. They have suggested instead, memorial contributions in Lucia's name made to the Massillon Woman's Club. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit: www.atkinsonfeucht.com
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Jan. 16, 2020