Lucie Cunningham RushLucie Rush passed away peacefully on May 9 at the age of 95 (though we thought and hoped she would live forever). Always with a twinkle in her eye and a smile on her face, Lucie was a devoted friend, active community member, and amazing cook and host!Lucie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and her five siblings, Jack, Tap, George Eddie, Nancy, and Ellen. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and so many dear friends.Lucie was a member of the Canton Museum of Art, William McKinley Museum, the Wilderness Center, Trinity United Church of Christ (and its Women's Bible Study and the Welcome In Class), and Canton Fine Arts. She was the organizer of Suburbia Garden Club in 1958 and was the last surviving charter member. She was past president of the Canton Garden Center and board member since 1959. She was a life member of Canton Garden Center and Garden Club of Ohio, where she was Canton District Director and board member for many years. She was also a Master Nationally Accredited Flower Show Judge and Canton Junior League Woman of the Year. Lucie was the Canton City Sponsor of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and board member of Wishes Can Happen for many years, both of which she held close to her heart. In between all of these achievements, Lucie also enjoyed a good game of bridge with her friends, where she claimed she always won.Due to the current public health situation, regrettably no public service will be held for Lucie at this time. Instead, you are encouraged to honor Lucie in whatever manner you feel appropriate. Take a meal to a friend. Plant a perennial and name it after her. Make a gift to your favorite nonprofit. Say a prayer, if you are so inclined. And always bid high! There will be a large void left that we all must fill with generosity, compassion, plenty of cooking, and lots of laughing. We expect, when this virus calms down, that many celebrations and services will pop up in her honor.Her family would like to extend its gratitude to the dear friends, sorority members, congregation members, and garden club enthusiasts of Canton who have been a constant source of encouragement, love, and support and had become her "chosen family." And we couldn't have done it without the amazing staff of Aultman and especially Compassionate Care. We were so fortunate they adopted her as their honorary mom. But who wouldn't?