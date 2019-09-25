|
|
Lucila (Lucille) C. Casabar, M.D.
passed on from this earthly life to be with her Lord on Sept. 22, 2019. She was born Aug. 14, 1927, in Manila, Philippines, the daughter of the late Atty. Eliodoro Corpus, Sr. and Romana Bumanglag Corpus. She obtained the Degree of Doctor of Medicine from the University of the Philippines in 1954. She was a faculty member of the Institute of Medicine, Far Eastern University, Manila from 1956-1971. She obtained a degree of Master of Science from Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tenn., in 1968. She practiced Anesthesia in the Department of Anesthesiology, Mercy Hospital, Canton, Ohio from 1974-1988. She was a member of the Stark County Medical Society and the American Association of Anesthesiology and Ohio State.
Lucila was preceded in death by her husband, Captain Orlando R. Casabar; sisters, Aida, Lydia, and Sister Maria Assumpta Corpus; and brother, Eliodoro Corpus, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Marie Casabar of Massillon; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Benito and Rosalina Corpus of Cleveland; sister-in-law, Mercedes Corpus of Davao City, Philippines; nephews, nieces, and grandnephews and grandnieces.
Lucila was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church of Massillon, the Legion of Mary and the St. Philomena Shrine of Navarre. She loved being a lector and an extra-ordinary Eucharistic Minister. She enjoyed traveling around the world and playing the piano especially for the residents of the House of Loreto in Canton. The family would like to thank Dr. Iqbal, Dr. Garton, Dr. Lupisan and their staff, Mercy Medical Center, and Mercy Hospice for the wonderful care that they gave her.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Heitger Funeral Home, 639 First St. N.E., Massillon. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Edward Gretchko, celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Sept. 25, 2019