Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucila Casabar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucila C. (Lucille) Casabar M.D.


1927 - 2019
Send Flowers
Lucila C. (Lucille) Casabar M.D. Obituary
Lucila (Lucille) C. Casabar, M.D.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Heitger Funeral Home, 639 First St. N.E., Massillon. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Edward Gretchko, celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.