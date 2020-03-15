|
Lucille A. Beauchamp Geist
Age 84, is smiling now that she is reunited with her two sons; Lucille was peacefully received into Christ's loving arms with her daughter by her side, on Tuesday March 10, 2020. She was born January 1, 1936 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Henry and Stella (Gerhardt) Butts. She formerly worked as a waitress for many years. Lucille enjoyed ballroom dancing, Bingo, cats, bargain hunting with her pal, Toni Siber and the time spent with her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Pete Geist; two sons, Phil and Gary Beauchamp; one brother and five sisters.
Lucille is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Ray "Bud" Timberlake; two grandchildren and spouses, Rayell and Andy Norman, Noah and Angela Timberlake; three great-grandchildren, Tanner, Caden and Adeline; one sister, Maryann Roat.
A memorial service will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., in Otterbein United Methodist Church at 6025 Shepler Church Rd. S.W., Navarre, OH 44662 with Rev. Matthew Garrabrant officiating. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Wednesday at the church (4-5 p.m.). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Stark County Humane Society or Otterbein United Methodist Church. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Sanders, 330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2020