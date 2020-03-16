Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Otterbein United Methodist Church
6025 Shepler Church Rd SW
Navarre, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
5:00 PM
Otterbein United Methodist Church
6025 Shepler Church Rd SW
Navarre, OH
View Map

LUCILLE A. BEAUCHAMP GEIST

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LUCILLE A. BEAUCHAMP GEIST Obituary
Lucille A. Beauchamp Geist

A memorial service will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., in Otterbein United Methodist Church at 6025 Shepler Church Rd. S.W., Navarre, OH 44662 with Rev. Matthew Garrabrant officiating.

Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Wednesday at the church (4-5 p.m.). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Stark County Humane Society or Otterbein United Methodist Church. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders, 330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LUCILLE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -