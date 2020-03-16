|
|
Lucille A. Beauchamp Geist
A memorial service will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., in Otterbein United Methodist Church at 6025 Shepler Church Rd. S.W., Navarre, OH 44662 with Rev. Matthew Garrabrant officiating.
Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Wednesday at the church (4-5 p.m.). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Stark County Humane Society or Otterbein United Methodist Church. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Sanders, 330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 16, 2020