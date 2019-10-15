|
Lucille A. Beswick (Grandma Lucy)
96, passed away peacefully at her home on October 12, 2019, following a short illness. She was born June 25, 1923, in Canton to Clarence Lyons and Alice (Schneider) Lyons.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Earl V. Beswick; brothers, Paul, Robert, Donald, William, and infant brother Richard; and sisters, Dorothy Feller, Betty Draiss, Marian Garcia, Janis Laign, Alice Marie Voyk, and Pauline Huckels.
She was a homemaker and later worked for Kmart in the Women's Department. Mrs. Beswick was a member of Christ the Servant at Our Lady of Peace Parish. Previously, she was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Canton and served as the secretary of the Altar-Rosary Society. Her greatest pleasure in life was spending time with her family. She was also an avid card player (especially Euchre, Palm River, and Shanghai Rummy) and enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians.
Lucille is survived by her seven children: sons Ken (Terri) Beswick of Pickerington, OH; Jim (Marta) Beswick and Alan (Tina) Beswick, both of Massillon; daughters Jeanne (David) Toth of Spring Hill, TN; Nancy (Terry) Gialluca of Pickerington, OH; Cindy (Matthew) Horning and Cheryl (Mike) Foutz, both of Canton; 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, her sister, Mildred (Stan) Ebin of Strongsville, OH, and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be 5 - 8 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Reed Funeral Home, located at 801 Pittsburg Ave NW, North Canton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Christ the Servant at Our Lady of Peace Parish, 833 39th St. NW, Canton. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lucille's name to Autism Speaks, 4700 Rockside Road Suite 420, Independence, OH 44131. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2019