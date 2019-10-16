Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the Servant at Our Lady of Peace Parish
833 39th St. NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Beswick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille A. (Grandma Lucy) Beswick


1923 - 2019
Send Flowers
Lucille A. (Grandma Lucy) Beswick Obituary
Lucille A.

Beswick (Grandma Lucy)

Calling hours will be 5 - 8 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Reed Funeral Home, located at 801 Pittsburg Ave NW, North Canton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Christ the Servant at Our Lady of Peace Parish, 833 39th St. NW, Canton. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lucille's name to Autism Speaks, 4700 Rockside Road Suite 420, Independence, OH 44131. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.