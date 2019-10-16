|
Lucille A.
Beswick (Grandma Lucy)
Calling hours will be 5 - 8 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Reed Funeral Home, located at 801 Pittsburg Ave NW, North Canton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Christ the Servant at Our Lady of Peace Parish, 833 39th St. NW, Canton. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lucille's name to Autism Speaks, 4700 Rockside Road Suite 420, Independence, OH 44131. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 16, 2019