Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Basilica of Saint John the Baptist
Lucille A. (Nauer) Michel

Lucille A. (Nauer) Michel
Lucille A. (Nauer) "Together Again" Michel

Michel

age 91, died Monday. Born in Monroe County, she had lived in Canton most of her life and had retired after 30+ years as head waitress at the Canton Woman's Club. She was a member of the

Basilica of Saint John the Baptist. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Michel and brothers, Herman and Leo Nauer. Survived by her daughters, Shirley (Bruce) McAllister, Darlene (Jim) Cline and Ruth (Chris) Sonntag; sons, Larry (Tracey), Darrell, Dennis (Lana) and Gary (Cindy) Michel; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Gertrude Nau and brother, Joseph Nauer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist with The Very Reverend John Sheridan, STL-Rector as celebrant. Burial in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call TODAY, Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist. Condolences may be may be to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on May 22, 2019
