1/1
Lucille Alice Dubina
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Alice Dubina

Age 89, of Canton, passed away Friday November 20, 2020. She was born August 7, 1931 in Canton to the late Winifred and Sarah Alice (Kline) Barnes. She was a 1949 graduate of Canton McKinley High School. Lucille was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Canton where she was highly active in many capacities, she enjoyed working bingo and baking pies. She was an avid bowler participating in several leagues and a Cleveland Indians fan.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Dubina in 2014 to whom she was married 61 years; three brothers and three sisters. Lucille is survived by five children, Sam (Nancy) Dubina, Joseph (Johanna) Dubina, Alice (Thomas) Teall, Thomas (Jeri) Dubina and Daniel (Maria) Dubina; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; one sister, Theresa (Jack) Litman.

Funeral services will be Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Deacon Randy Smith officiating. Entombment in Calvary Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Monday 6-8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all services. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved