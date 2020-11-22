Lucille Alice DubinaAge 89, of Canton, passed away Friday November 20, 2020. She was born August 7, 1931 in Canton to the late Winifred and Sarah Alice (Kline) Barnes. She was a 1949 graduate of Canton McKinley High School. Lucille was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Canton where she was highly active in many capacities, she enjoyed working bingo and baking pies. She was an avid bowler participating in several leagues and a Cleveland Indians fan.She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Dubina in 2014 to whom she was married 61 years; three brothers and three sisters. Lucille is survived by five children, Sam (Nancy) Dubina, Joseph (Johanna) Dubina, Alice (Thomas) Teall, Thomas (Jeri) Dubina and Daniel (Maria) Dubina; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; one sister, Theresa (Jack) Litman.Funeral services will be Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Deacon Randy Smith officiating. Entombment in Calvary Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Monday 6-8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all services. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online atKreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525