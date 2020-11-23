Lucille AliceDubinaFuneral services will be Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Deacon Randy Smith officiating. Entombment in Calvary Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Monday 6-8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all services. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online atKreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525