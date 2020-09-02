1/1
Lucille Cornelia Schwallie
1930 - 2020
Lucille Cornelia Schwallie

89, of North Canton, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Lucille was born in Akron on December 4, 1930 to the late Ralph Slagle and Emma (Weimer) Weidel. After high school, Lucille earned her Bachelor's in teaching and spent 25 years as an elementary teacher at St. Paul's in North Canton. On May 6, 1950, she married Lester J. Schwallie, who preceded her in death in 2007. Lucille loved to travel with her husband. She also loved playing bingo and spending time with her grandchildren.

Lucille is survived by her two children, Lucinda (Ron) Linsenbigler and Lester (Margie) Schwallie, four grandchildren: Jason (Kelly) McDonald, Brandon McDonald, Lauren (Andy) Thewes, and Gabe Schwallie; and five great-grandchildren: Bryce, Sadie, Ryan, Molly, and Cameron.

Calling hours for Lucille will be held at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Lucille at St. Paul's Catholic Church in North Canton on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Father Matthew Zwilling officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. An online memorial can be viewed at www.karlofh.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
