Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH
Lucille M. Orr

age 95, of Massillon, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. She was born January 16, 1924, in Middleburg, Ohio, the daughter of Felix and Julia (Kinnen) Arnold. Lucille was a homemaker and enjoyed canning and gardening. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and St. Mary Rosary Altar Society.

Lucille is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Chester and Kathy Orr; daughters and sons-in-law, Bonnie and Shane Midcap, Kristie and Brian Jacobeen; daughter-in-law, Kay Orr; grandchildren: Ryan, Erick, Heath, Ashley, Matthew, Luke, Leslie, Rhonda, Nicole, Melinda, Justin, Shane, Anna, and Emily; and 24 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband, Charles Orr; and sons, Lester Orr and Timothy Orr.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at

1 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel with Fr.

Edward Gretchko officiating. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 14th., at Heitger Funeral Home, Massillon Chapel, 639 - 1st St. N.E., from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Burial to follow the

service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton.

Condolences to the family may be made at:

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2019
