Lucille M. Orr
Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at
1 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home, Massillon Chapel with Fr. Edward Gretchko
officiating.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 14th., at Heitger Funeral Home, Massillon Chapel, 639 - 1st St. N.E.,
from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton. Condolences to the family may be made at:
www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Apr. 13, 2019