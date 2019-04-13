Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH
Lucille M. Orr

Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at

1 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home, Massillon Chapel with Fr. Edward Gretchko

officiating.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 14th., at Heitger Funeral Home, Massillon Chapel, 639 - 1st St. N.E.,

from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton. Condolences to the family may be made at:

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Apr. 13, 2019
