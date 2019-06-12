Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
103, passed away peacefully, on June 8, 2019. She was born in Bergholz, OH on April 6, 1916 to Samuel G. and Frances Wright. She had one sister, Evelyn. Lucille grew up on farms in Malvern and the North Canton area; graduated from McKinley High School in 1933, attended business school and was employed at the Hoover Company prior to her marriage. She married Raymond C. Martz in 1937 and lived in Hartville for 50 years. Following his death in 1985, she returned to the North Canton area, where she lived for 30 years.

Lucille is survived by two daughters, Judith Fulmer and Sandra (Ed) DiGiacomo; and one son, Kenneth Martz. She was extremely proud of her 11 grandchildren and their families, which include 25 great and four great great grandchildren.

Lucille lived a long and healthy life. She was kind, smart,

giving and loving and will be greatly missed by all who knew

and loved her. The family wants to express their sincere thanks

to the Aultman Hospice staff for their wonderful care.

At Lucille's request, cremation has taken place. Friends and family are invited to gather on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel from 1:00-3:00 p.m. to remember Lucille and honor a life well lived. Memorial donations, in Lucille's name, can be sent to Aultman Hospice.

Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Published in The Repository on June 12, 2019
