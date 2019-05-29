Lucille "Ljubica" Rogich



age 95, born April 22, 1924, fell asleep in the Lord, on May 25, 2019, after a brief illness. Born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio, by her parents, Stanko and Anna Matevich, with her seven brothers and sisters. Her parents immigrated to the United States in 1917 from the village Krstinje, in Serbian Krajina territory of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. A graduate of Youngstown Chaney High, Lucille met her husband Michael in 1945 in Cleveland at a Serbian National Basketball tournament where Michael was playing in a Serbian music band and she was dancing in the traditional Serbian line dances (kolos). Married in 1947 at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church in Youngstown, she moved to Massillon, Ohio to live with her in-laws, Mile and Dimitrija Rogich, along with husband's seven brothers and sisters. In Massillon she met her wonderful friend, Sophia (Pappas) Diamant, whom she missed tremendously after her recent passing. She and her husband eventually moved to Canton and owned and operated a tavern business in downtown Canton for ten years. At the passing of her husband Michael in 1989 she was married forty - two years.



Lucille was the loving, gregarious, and fantastic mother of three children: Michael III, Dorothea, and Daniel. She raised her children and was incredibly active at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Canton: Sunday School teacher, Choir, Mothers Club, President of the Serbian Sisters over 35 years, Church Camp Mother over 20 years, board member of Nikola Tesla Lodge, Massillon, 40 years, delegate to National Church Assemblies and Serbian Lodge Conventions, and was weekly involved in the catering and bingo business of the church. She enjoyed her partners and friends Joe and Louise Resanovich, Rudy Trbovich, and Bill and Eva Bitzel, especially playing cards.



Lucille is survived by her two devoted daughters-in-law, Barbara and Maria, and seven grandchildren: Michael IV (and Vanessa), Danielle (and Ross), Joseph (and Lisa), Kenneth, Joseph (and Chelsea), Anastasia, and Nikolai. She was loved by them and she made countless life memories with them. Lucille was their Baba (grandma) and was a giver, lavishing them with every ounce of her love in every way possible. She is also survived by six wonderful and loving great-grandchildren: Lucia, Chloe, Eli, Ben, Maddie, and Coen. She was also a kind Tetka (aunt) to her many nieces and nephews, and a gracious Kuma (God-Mother) to her God-Children.



Lucille brought a zest for life to every situation and to everyone she knew. She gave so much to so many people, and lived life to the fullest. She was a devoted wife, incredible mother, joyous Baba, dedicated church woman, and trusted friend. Memory Eternal! Vecnaja Pamjat! Thank You Mom, and we love you more! The family would like to thank Rose Lane Nursing Home for their constant care of Lucille these past four years, and especially her attendant and friend Linda.



Friends may call at the Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5pm-8pm with a Pomen service at 7pm and on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10am- 11am at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church with Funeral Liturgy to be held at 11am , by Rev. Fr. Aleksa Pavichevich. Burial will follow in Massillon Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.arnoldlynch.com Memorial contributions may be made to the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church.



