Lucille "Ljubica" Rogich
Friends may call at the Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home (TODAY) Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5pm-8pm with a Pomen service at 7pm and on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10am- 11am at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church with Funeral Liturgy to be held at 11am , by Rev. Fr. Aleksa Pavichevich. Burial will follow in Massillon Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.arnoldlynch.com Memorial contributions may be made to the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church.
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on May 30, 2019
