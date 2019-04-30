|
Lucille Scanlon 1937-2019
Age 82 passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019. Born on January 26, 1937 in Canton to the late Clemens and Elizabeth (Steffens) Jaeb. Lucille was a member of St. Paul North Canton. She was a 1955 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Lucille retired from Stark County Department of Jobs and Family Services in 2006 after 28 years of service. She was a member of the Louisville American Legion Post 548, VFW Post 3747 and St. Peter's Bowling League. One of her greatest accomplishments was her gift of sewing which touched so many lives. Some of the best times for her were when her family was together sharing laughter, playing games and eating her home cooked meals.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, David in 2013; her son, Tim in 2011; her sisters, Rita Gustin and Dorothy Inman. She is survived by her children, Kathy (Steve) Patterson, Denise (Michael) Hecht, Donald (Kelsey) Scanlon, MaryJo (Sev) Stephens and LuAnn (Michael) Pusateri. She is also survived by her 20 grandchildren, Kari, Theresa, Stephanie, Michelle, Brian, Ryan, Matthew, Julie, Megan, Chris, Krystal, Evelyn, Jacob, Kelly, Jill, Jacob, Samuel, Emma, Jonathan, Amelia; nine great-grandchildren; and her dear friend, Bill Schaufele. Also surviving are her siblings, Francis "Bud" (Mary) Jaeb, Donald (Betty) Jaeb, Charles (Nancy) Jaeb, James "Wimpy" Jaeb and Marjorie Mizer along with many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received at Rossi Family Funeral Home Thursday, May 2nd from 4-7 p.m. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Paul Catholic Church in North Canton on Friday, May 3rd at 10 a.m. with Reverend Father Tom Bishop as celebrant. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave NW, Canton OH 44708.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2019