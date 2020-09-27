Lucinda Jane (Heggy) Wollenberg
Known by her friends and family as Cindy, passed peacefully in her home on September 23, 2020. She was born on January 22, 1935 in Canton to the late Ben and Mildred (Paquelet) Heggy. In 1954 she graduated from St. Aloysius Academy in New Lexington, Ohio, where she was a cheerleader. She and Richard Wollenberg met at the Academy and later married on June 22, 1957. Together they shared four children. Cindy spent her life serving her family as a homemaker, wife, and mother. She deeply loved her children, grandchildren and friends. The love and appreciation were reciprocated by her family and friends. Her passions included traveling, interior decorating, and assisting the less fortunate. She will be remembered as a kind and generous person who had an impact on everyone she met. She worked for her father at Ben Heggy Candy Company, which she and Richard later became co-owners with her sisters. Later in life, she became a third-order Franciscan at the Sancta Clara Monastery, where she dedicated her time to charity, social service, and works of mercy. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, North Canton.
Cindy is survived by her sons, Benedict Wollenberg, Daniel (Toula Filou) Wollenberg all of Canton; daughters, Patti Wollenberg, Suzanne (Bill) Dempsey all of North Canton; sisters, Beverly Cerreta of Glendale, Ariz., Nancy Heggy of North Canton; grandchildren, Ben, Brandon, Brian, Ryan (Ali), Sean and Paige. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Tony Heggy and sister, Suzanne Fano.
Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul Catholic Church, North Canton with Rev. John Keehner, J.C.L as celebrant and Msgr. James A. Clarke as con-celebrant. Entombment will be in North Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the church. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Cindy and her family would like to thank the Franciscan nuns at the Sancta Clara Monastery, in particular the late Sister Julianna & Sister Mary Bernadette. In addition, we would like to thank the Sisters at the House of Loreto. We appreciate all the kindness you shared with her throughout her life. Donations may be made to the Sancta Clara Monastery or the House of Loreto. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)