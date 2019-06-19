|
Lucio "Pat" Paparella
Age 92, passed away peacefully June 14, 2019 at the Canton Regency. He was born January 2, 1927 in Minturno, Italy, son to the late Alessandra and Vincenza (Alicandro) Paparella. Pat proudly served in the United States Army for 26 years participating in the German Occupation, Korea and Vietnam.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Philip Paparella and sister, Angeline Paparella. Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Ann (Rance) Paparella; daughter, Andrea Paparella of Bethel Park, Pa.; daughter, Lynn Guiler; sons, David (Chuck) Johnson and Robert (Debbie) Johnson; sister, Lucy (Jack) McCann of Philadelphia, Pa.; grandsons, Matthew Hall, Michael Johnson, Jason Johnson and Kyle Johnson; granddaughters, Marissa (Shaun) Riley, Cassie Guiler; great grandchildren, Tyler and Emilee Riley and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service with full military honors will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery with Rev. Fr. Don King officiating. Donations may be made in his name to Aultman hospice.
Published in The Repository on June 19, 2019