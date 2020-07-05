Lucy G. CliffordAge 77 of Massillon, went home to be with the lord on July 1, 2020. Lucy was born in LaGrange, Ga. on August 5, 1942 to Enoch and Lucille (Blunt) Ross. She graduated from Washington High School and worked at the Hoover Company in Canton. Lucy loved to sew, do crafts, and interior decorating.She is preceded by her parents; daughter, Gina Adams; sisters, Liz Longshore, and Mary Lou Sanders; and granddaughter, Nariah Clifford Bowen. She is survived by her loving husband, Erskine Clifford; son, Gregory L. Adams, Jr.; stepdaughters, Lashelle D. Clifford and Shrita M. Clifford; grandchildren, Christopher E. Fite, Jr. and Kameron D. Boler; great grandson, Kaden D. Boler; sisters, Josephine Dixon and Darlene (Steve) Hurd; brother, Thomas (Valita) Ross; and half-brother, Jeffery Rowland.Friends and family may come to call on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made toPaquelet Funeral Home and Crematory330-833-3222