Lucy G. Clifford
1942 - 2020
Lucy G. Clifford

Age 77 of Massillon, went home to be with the lord on July 1, 2020. Lucy was born in LaGrange, Ga. on August 5, 1942 to Enoch and Lucille (Blunt) Ross. She graduated from Washington High School and worked at the Hoover Company in Canton. Lucy loved to sew, do crafts, and interior decorating.

She is preceded by her parents; daughter, Gina Adams; sisters, Liz Longshore, and Mary Lou Sanders; and granddaughter, Nariah Clifford Bowen. She is survived by her loving husband, Erskine Clifford; son, Gregory L. Adams, Jr.; stepdaughters, Lashelle D. Clifford and Shrita M. Clifford; grandchildren, Christopher E. Fite, Jr. and Kameron D. Boler; great grandson, Kaden D. Boler; sisters, Josephine Dixon and Darlene (Steve) Hurd; brother, Thomas (Valita) Ross; and half-brother, Jeffery Rowland.

Friends and family may come to call on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
JUL
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
