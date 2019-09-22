|
Lucy Geiger
age 92, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. She was born Nov. 20, 1926 in Magnolia, a daughter of the late Dominico and Marie (Logozzo) Aquino, and was a life resident of this area. Lucy was a 1945 graduate of Waynesburg High School and was the retired owner/operator of Geiger's Beauty Salon. She was a long-time member of St. James Catholic Church. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Russell N. Geiger, on Jan. 26, 1999, a daughter, Barbara Reynolds, seven brothers and two sisters, Rocco, Francis, Rinaldo, Val, and Dominick Aquino, Josephine Fano and Jennie DelCorso, two infant brothers, and a grandson, David Mockerman. Lucy is survived by three daughters and two sons, Stephanie (Dennis) Schiltz, Mary (Rick) Mockerman, Elizabeth (Jim) McDermott, David (Cristina) Geiger, and Paul (Tammy) Geiger; two sisters and two brothers, Rina Sickle, Amelia "Millie" Gordon, Ned (Kathleen) Aquino, and Eddie (Joan) Aquino; two sisters-in-law Rose and Judy Aquino; 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Zamary as Celebrant. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends may call Monday 6-8 p.m. at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lucy's memory may be made to either St. James Catholic Church or St. James School, 400 W. Lisbon St., Waynesburg, OH 44688. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.
Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019