Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
LUCY I. POTTS


1923 - 2019
LUCY I. POTTS Obituary
Lucy I. Potts

95, of Canton, passed away on June 29, 2019. Lucy was born in Harriettsville, Ohio on October 12, 1923 to the late Christopher and Emma Franks. She was a salesperson at JC Penney's Co. for 20+ years; and a member of the Canton Baptist Temple. Preceded in death by her husband, Estel Potts; two brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her sons, Donald (Pamela) Potts and Daryl (Margaret) Potts; grandchildren: Dean (Michelle) Potts, Vicki (Doug) Six, Michelle (Steve) Greene, Desiree (Matt) Krause, Danielle (Mike) Furbee, Daryl (Anthony) Licursi, Jeff (Michelle) Potts and Angela (Jim) Van Dress; 17 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; sisters, Ruby Lovejoy and Betty Ryan.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday July 5, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Pastor Merlin Wentworth officiating. Family and friends may visit from

11-1 p.m. on Friday prior to the service. Burial will be at Eden Church Cemetery. The family invites you to visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository from July 2 to July 3, 2019
