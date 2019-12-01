Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony/All Saints Parish
Ludwik Jakubiec Obituary
Ludwik Jakubiec

age 95, died Friday, November 22, 2019. Born in Rzeszow, Poland he had lived in Buffalo, NY for 40 years, Canton from 1989 until moving to Tampa, FL in 2015. He was retired from Bethlehem Steel and was a member of St. Anthony/All Saints Parish.

Preceded in death by his wife, Helena and daughter, Christine Bodnar and son-in-law Robert Bodnar. Survived by his son Stephen S. Jakubiec (Vonnie) of Land O Lakes, FL., three grandchildren, Jason Bodnar of Ft Wayne, Indiana, Adam Bodnar of Greenville, South Carolina, and Stephen E. Jakubiec of Cincinnati, Ohio., and great-grandchild, Adelynn Bodnar.

Friends may call Monday, December 2, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony/All Saints Parish. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2019
