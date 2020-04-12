Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for LUELLA HEFFELBOWER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LUELLA B. TALAFOUS HEFFELBOWER


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LUELLA B. TALAFOUS HEFFELBOWER Obituary
Luella B. Talafous Heffelbower

Passed away on April 9, 2020 at St. Luke Lutheran Home after suffering with complications from dementia. She was born June 12, 1921 in Bath, Ohio, to Frank and Myrtle (Beswick) Iglehart. She graduated from West Technical High School in Cleveland. In 1940 she married Anthony Talafous. They were married 47 years until Tony's death in 1987. In 1990 she married Marion Heffelbower. They were married 12 years until Heff's death in 2002. Her family was the center of her life. She loved fiercely and unconditionally as she cared for her six children, her parents, her two husbands and her friends. She loved sewing, cooking, gardening and her precious kitties. She was a charter member of Perry Christian Church. Even though dementia clouded her memory and her ability to communicate, she always had a ready smile and loving attitude. The family sincerely thanks the staff at St. Luke and Crossroads Hospice for their respectful and compassionate care during the last days of her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and sister, (Viola Judson Stearns); her husbands and step-daughter, (Mary Hefflebower). She leaves her legacy of four sons: (Joe & Anne, Frank & Candy, John & Joetta, and Tony Talafous); and two daughters (Pat & Dick Brown & Mary Talafous), 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild, as well as nieces and nephews.

Luella will join Tony at Forest Hill Cemetery in a private service. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Those we love don't go away ... They walk beside us everyday ... Unseen, unheard, but always near ... Still loved, still missed, and ever dear. Please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LUELLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -