|
|
Luella B. Talafous Heffelbower
Passed away on April 9, 2020 at St. Luke Lutheran Home after suffering with complications from dementia. She was born June 12, 1921 in Bath, Ohio, to Frank and Myrtle (Beswick) Iglehart. She graduated from West Technical High School in Cleveland. In 1940 she married Anthony Talafous. They were married 47 years until Tony's death in 1987. In 1990 she married Marion Heffelbower. They were married 12 years until Heff's death in 2002. Her family was the center of her life. She loved fiercely and unconditionally as she cared for her six children, her parents, her two husbands and her friends. She loved sewing, cooking, gardening and her precious kitties. She was a charter member of Perry Christian Church. Even though dementia clouded her memory and her ability to communicate, she always had a ready smile and loving attitude. The family sincerely thanks the staff at St. Luke and Crossroads Hospice for their respectful and compassionate care during the last days of her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and sister, (Viola Judson Stearns); her husbands and step-daughter, (Mary Hefflebower). She leaves her legacy of four sons: (Joe & Anne, Frank & Candy, John & Joetta, and Tony Talafous); and two daughters (Pat & Dick Brown & Mary Talafous), 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild, as well as nieces and nephews.
Luella will join Tony at Forest Hill Cemetery in a private service. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Those we love don't go away ... They walk beside us everyday ... Unseen, unheard, but always near ... Still loved, still missed, and ever dear. Please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020