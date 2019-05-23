|
Luella V. Heppner
age 93, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was born Aug. 31, 1925 in Caldwell, Ohio to the late William and Levina (Schafer) Schott. She was retired from the Hoover Company. Luella was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church and the Thirtyniners Singles Club. She volunteered for Mercy Hospital and St. Joseph Senior Center.
Luella was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Heppner in 1981; a son, Theodore Heppner in 2001; a sister, Wilma Paulus and three brothers, Howard, Herman and James Schott. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Timothy) O'Brien; son, David (Diana) Heppner; two sisters, Jean (Lee) Hickman and Rita Minyou; two brothers, Ellis (Joldene) and Vernon (Rosemary) Schott; five grandchildren, Kimberly (Brad) Betz, Kellie O'Brien, Zachary, Mitchell and Daniel Heppner; and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Cameron Betz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 24 at St. Louis Church with Rev. Fr. Robert Miller as celebrant. Calling hours will be 9-10:30 a.m. Friday morning at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Luella will be laid to rest, beside her husband, in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Roads Hospice or The . Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on May 23, 2019