Luke R. HenningAge 30, of Alliance, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. He was born May 27, 1990 in Canton to Dale Henning of Paris and the late Christa (Stuckey) Henning. He currently works as a driver for Kimble Recycling and Disposal and had formerly worked for ABC Supply in Canton. He is a US Army Veteran, having served in Iraq and currently with Alpha Company 837th Brigade Engineer Battalion in Wooster. He graduated from the New Franklin Academy in 2009.In addition to his father, he is survived by two sisters, Kelsey (Joel) Gulstrom of Maine, Kerry Henning of Minerva;two brothers, Caleb (Melissa) Henning of New York, Scott (Angela) Henning of Minerva; 11 nieces and nephews; several aunts, uncles and cousins.Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the Robertsville Christ Memorial Church, with Pastor Jonathon Arnold officiating. Burial with full Military Honors by Alpha Company 837th BEB will be in Paris Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday evening 6-8 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva and Saturday, one hour prior to services from 10-11 a.m. at the Robertsville Christ Memorial Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at:Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home330-868-4900