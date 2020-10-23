Luke R. HenningFuneral services will beSaturday at 11:00 a.m. in the Robertsville Christ Memorial Church, with Pastor Jonathon Arnold officiating. Burial with full Military Honors by Alpha Company 837th BEB will be in Paris Cemetery.Calling hours will be Friday (Tonight), 6-8 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva and Saturday, one hour prior to services from 10-11 a.m. at the Robertsville Christ Memorial Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at:Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900