1/
LUKE R. HENNNING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LUKE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luke R. Henning

Funeral services will be

Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the Robertsville Christ Memorial Church, with Pastor Jonathon Arnold officiating. Burial with full Military Honors by Alpha Company 837th BEB will be in Paris Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Friday (Tonight), 6-8 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva and Saturday, one hour prior to services from 10-11 a.m. at the Robertsville Christ Memorial Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at:

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Robertsville Christ Memorial Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved