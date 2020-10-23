Luke R. Henning
Funeral services will be
Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the Robertsville Christ Memorial Church, with Pastor Jonathon Arnold officiating. Burial with full Military Honors by Alpha Company 837th BEB will be in Paris Cemetery.
Calling hours will be Friday (Tonight), 6-8 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva and Saturday, one hour prior to services from 10-11 a.m. at the Robertsville Christ Memorial Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at: www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900