Luke Snyder
age 39, of Beach City, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was a long time resident of Beach City and the Norton area. Luke enjoyed racing RC cars, fishing, hunting and spending time with family.
Luke is preceded in death by his father, Bryan Snyder; grandparents Larry and Dorothy Neitz; grandmother, Phyllis Riggle; grandparents, Bill and Juanita Riggle. He is survived by his wife, Justina Snyder; mother, Robin Snyder; brother, Jake Snyder (son, Cory); sister, Glenda Slocum; sister, Linda Troyer (John); brother, Jacob Phillips (Ashley, daughter, Mariah); brother, Jared Phillips (Justina); and mother-in-law, Cheryl Phillips, as well as 12 nieces and nephews and nine great nieces and nephews. There are so many more that loved him, but we couldn't afford the cost of a full page ad to list everyone. We appreciate all the prayers, visits and wishes from everyone. He is lucky to be loved and remembered by so many.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at First Friends Church. Friends may come to call from 1-2 p.m. before services. Donations for the family may be made at the service, in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 12, 2020