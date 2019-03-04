Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
LULA MAE "LOU" CRAWFORD


LULA MAE "LOU" CRAWFORD

1938 - 2019
Lula Mae "Lou" Crawford

80, of Navarre, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, February 28, 2019. Born in Kesslers Cross Lanes, West Virginia, December 22, 1938, a daughter to the late Oscar and Lucille (Foster) Crawford, Lou attended Nicholas County High School in West Virginia and then graduated from Washington High School in Massillon after her family moved from West Virginia to Ohio. After graduation she was employed by Nickles Bakery, retiring after more than 30 years of loyal service. Lou and her very dear friend, the late Gary Cornell, especially looked forward to the Christmas season every year when Gary worked as one of "Santa's helpers" and visited area families. She loved to socialize and in her leisure time enjoyed several hobbies and favorite pastimes that included making and painting ceramics and collecting pretty things. Lou and Gary attended St. James Church at Crossroads.

Preceded in death by her parents; her sister Kathryn Crawford Wolfe; and her dear friend and companion, Gary A. Cornell.

Lou is survived by her sisters: JoAnn Bunyan, of St. Clairsville, Patricia Colucy of Navarre, Kay (Rick) Woodcock of Navarre, and Deborah (Steve) Hurst of Florida; and her brother, Dale (Beverly) Crawford, of Navarre. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a great many treasured friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. Rev. William Andrick will officiate and burial will follow at East Union Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive condolences prior to the services on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. to Noon in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in care of Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit: www.atkinsonfeucht.com

330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Mar. 4, 2019
